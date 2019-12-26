Fortnite 2: the new Brividy skin is available in the object shop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even on holidays like these, Epic Games continues to offer new winter-themed costumes in the Fortnite Chapter 2 object shop, where today you can buy many different objects.

The absolute protagonist of today's update of the in-game store is represented by the legendary skin Brividy, sold at 1,500 V-Buck, and by the collection tool associated with it Ice Blade, sold at 800 V-Buck. Other items available for purchase include both the male and female versions of the soldier disguised as a gingerbread man and all the Star Wars-themed content published in the last few weeks and now sold simultaneously. Among these we remind you that there are Kylo Ren, Finn, Rey, the Sith Stormptrooper and a large number of hang gliders and pickaxes.

If, on the other hand, you are not going to spend your precious V-Bucks in the battle royale shop, know that it is now possible to redeem the first of the two free skins of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Mid-Winter 2019 event for free.

Did you know that a leak published in the last few hours could have revealed the event scheduled for next New Year 2020 inside Fortnite Chapter 2?