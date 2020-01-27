Fortnite 2 Season 2: Ninja attacks Epic and asks for an "insanely original" update

Share it:

During a streaming held on Mixer on Thursday 23 January, Ninja wanted to rebuke Epic Games for the delay accumulated with the announcement of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the personality of Fortnite urged Epic to launch a really "crazy" Season.

Pressed by his followers to express an opinion on theunusual length of Season 1 of the "new" post-black hole Fortnite, the Mixer streamer said he was certain that "for the incredible lack of additional content and equipment of this Season, there is only one thing that makes sense for the next Season, that is, launching something that is truly the craziest and most original ever".

In reiterate the concept, Ninja explains that "It really must be the craziest Fortnite update they have ever come up with. I am thinking, for example, of a revolutionary mechanic, or something that they are developing and that will change the entire game experience. There is no other reason, if they have postponed for 17 days the release of the new Season, which is a really very, very long time for this kind of games. Because really, if in the next Season there will be no substantial change, then what the heck have the developers done in these 100 days "We are content creators and here are all pro players who stream, so we have many reasons to play Fortnite even when the advertising campaign goes down, but many casual players don't.".

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 will start on February 20: before then, that is at the beginning of February, we will witness the launch of an update that will modify the physical engine to allow Epic Games to manage it through Chaos, an Unreal Engine middleware.