Fortnite 2: Pioneer and Bombarolo Lucente among today's novelties in the object shop

During the course of the night, the Fortnite Chapter 2 item shop update was carried out as usual, thanks to which some costumes and other items for customization have never been seen before.
To support and complete the skin set thieving in fact the costume arrived Pioneer, coverage Plaid Thief and the picks Speronatore is Multipurpose ax.
Here are all the items on sale today with their price:
- Ladrona, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Pioneer, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Ramming, non-common collection tool – 500 V-Buck
- Multi-purpose ax, uncommon collection tool – 500 V-Buck
- Rainbow hit, legendary collection tool – 1,500 V-Buck
- Shiny airship, legendary hang glider – 1,200 V-Buck
- Bombarolo Lucente, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Shiny gunner, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Blinding white, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Thief plaid, uncommon cover – 300 V-Buck
- Solar Falcon, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Extraterrestrial, rare emote – 500 V-Buck
- Dancers hips, rare emote – 500 V-Buck
- Harmony, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck
In case you don't like these skins and you are in possession of the Battle Pass, you can always proceed to the completion of the first extraordinary time challenge of Fortnite Chapter 2, thanks to which you can unlock an additional style for the Remedy vs Toxin costume.
