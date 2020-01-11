Fortnite 2: Pioneer and Bombarolo Lucente among today's novelties in the object shop

Share it:

During the course of the night, the Fortnite Chapter 2 item shop update was carried out as usual, thanks to which some costumes and other items for customization have never been seen before.

To support and complete the skin set thieving in fact the costume arrived Pioneer, coverage Plaid Thief and the picks Speronatore is Multipurpose ax.

Here are all the items on sale today with their price:

Ladrona, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Pioneer, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Ramming, non-common collection tool – 500 V-Buck

Multi-purpose ax, uncommon collection tool – 500 V-Buck

Rainbow hit, legendary collection tool – 1,500 V-Buck

Shiny airship, legendary hang glider – 1,200 V-Buck

Bombarolo Lucente, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Shiny gunner, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Blinding white, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Thief plaid, uncommon cover – 300 V-Buck

Solar Falcon, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Extraterrestrial, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Dancers hips, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Harmony, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck

In case you don't like these skins and you are in possession of the Battle Pass, you can always proceed to the completion of the first extraordinary time challenge of Fortnite Chapter 2, thanks to which you can unlock an additional style for the Remedy vs Toxin costume.