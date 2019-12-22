Fortnite 2: new leak on price, release date and contents of the Polar Legends package

Share it:

The leaks of the monstrous Christmas skin of Fortnite 2 are confirmed in the datamining work carried out on the latest update of the Epic battle royale: probing among the most hidden files of the update, the dataminers have in fact discovered the launch date, the contents and the price of the Polar Legends package.

As described by the collective of amateur programmers and dataminers of the FNBRLeaks Twitter portal, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas bundle will arrive in the Epic Games internal shooter shop tomorrow, Monday 23 December, and will be proposed to price of $ 24.99.

The Polar Legends package (also known as Ice Legends) should include the four costumes inside Devourer, Frozen Nog Ops, Frozen Fishstick is Codename E.L.F., in addition to an emote and two decorative backs, respectively for the ELF skin and for the threatening Devourer.

Waiting to receive a confirmation or a final denial of these leaks from American developers, we remind you that the Fortnite Shop has finally arrived skin of Kylo Ren and that are the last days to complete the challenges of Star Wars: the crossover event dedicated to the launch of the film Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker it is in fact destined to end on the afternoon of Monday 23 December.