Fortnite 2 Midsummer: Search for a chest within 60 seconds after landing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After showing you where to dance near the Party Trees, in this mini-guide to the challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2 we explain how to complete the challenge that requires you to search for a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the battle bus.

During the event Mezz'Inverno Fortnite Chapter 2 will present a new themed challenge per day. Today is the turn of the challenge "Search for a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the battle bus", one of the simplest missions within the event. Below we explain how to complete it in the simplest way possible.

How to complete the challenge Search for a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the battle bus

To complete this challenge, you just need it search and open a chest within 60 seconds from the landing of the battle bus, therefore at the beginning of the game.

The chests are scattered all over the island of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, but you will find more of them at the places indicated on the map, in particular the proximity of the buildings. Considering that you have 60 seconds of time from landing, finding and opening a chest within the time limit will be quite simple.

All you have to do to complete the challenge, therefore, is to start a game of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, land in a place indicated of your choice (possibly one with little traffic from the other players), and finally locate and open a chest within 60 seconds.

You are having fun with the new Christmas event of Fortnite? Staying on topic, do not forget to consult our guide that explains how to blackmail Fortnite's 2019 Christmas gifts.