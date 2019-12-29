Fortnite 2 Midsummer: how to complete the "find ice boxes" challenge

Share it:

In this short guide to Fortnite Chapter 2, we will help you complete the daily challenge of the Mid-Winter Christmas event, which asks players to explore the map in search of Ice boxes.

For those who do not know what it is, let's talk about the metal ice containers that are located in various places on the map and with which it is possible to interact as if they were chests so as to recover various Christmas themed objects such as pieces of coal, snowball launchers and much more. In the image below you can find all the places on the map where there are one or more ice boxes. Land in one of these and interact with at least two boxes to complete the mission and get rewards.

It should be noted as usual that the challenge must first be accepted inside the refuge by interacting with the stocking full of surprise to the left of the fireplace.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find tips on how to deal damage to opponents with a piece of coal, a challenge that you can easily complete since the coal is located right inside the ice containers.