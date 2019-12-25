Fortnite 2 Midsummer: how to complete the challenge Use the Gifts

Share it:

Even today the players of Fortnite Chapter 2 can dedicate themselves to a new challenge of the event Mezz'Inverno. The challenge in question requires you to find and use two gifts during the games: below we explain how to complete it.

On the occasion of the new event of Mezz'Inverno, Epic Games has introduced a new type of object within the Battle Royale map: gifts. Which are not to be confused with the 14 gifts of Fornite Chapter 2 that users will be able to redeem every day from the hut of Midsummer. Let's see everything you need to know to complete the "Use gifts" challenge.

How to complete the Midsummer challenge Use gifts

To complete this challenge you must find and use two gifts during one or more Fortnite Battaglia Reale games. We refer to the gifts that have been included on the map, such as what you can see in the image below.

These gift-shaped items can be found on the ground and are scattered all over the map randomly, but are quite rare to find. We advise you in particular to look for them in the new snowy area, in the southeast part of the island of Battaglia Reale.

After finding one, you just have to select it and use it by throwing it on the ground, so as to make a new loot appear. Repeat the operation with another gift and you will complete the challenge.

