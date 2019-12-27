Fortnite 2 Midsummer: How to complete the challenge harms an opponent with coal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also today a new daily challenge of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Mid-Winter event has arrived, thanks to which you can get a new object for personalization completely free of charge.

The challenge of the day asks the player to find a piece of coal and throw it at an opponent, so as to damage it. Fortunately, finding coal around the map is not very difficult and you can find a few pieces in various ways. The simplest is perhaps to collect one Gift box, the protagonist of yesterday's Mid-Winter challenge, and use it, since inside there should also be the gadget you are looking for.

The alternative is represented by ice containers scattered around the game world, with which you can interact to obtain different exclusive objects of the event such as snowmen and snowballs. If you do not know what the position of the various ice containers is, then we invite you to take a look at the image you find below, or a map with all the containers in question indicated above.

Did you know that John Wick is back in the Fortnite Chapter 2 item shop?