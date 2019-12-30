Fortnite 2 Mid Winter: the second free Christmas themed skin is now available

Share it:

There is less and less time left at the end of 2019 and at the end of the Christmas themed event of Fortnite Chapter 2. To celebrate the imminent arrival of 2020, Epic Games has finally made available the second and last free party skin: Wooly Warrior.

In order to add this bizarre mammoth-inspired female costume you will need to enter the Shelter di Mezz'Inverno and open all the gift packages on the left side of the screen. The last package, the largest one of all the others and colored green, contains the skin in question and can only be unpacked last. This means that if you have opened the package containing the Millennium Falcon hang glider or the Sith themed decorative back you will have to wait a few extra days.

We remind you that to get the other free skin, namely that of the soldier Jonesy disguised as a Christmas tree, you just have to visit the most right part of the refuge (the one with the nutcracker sipping tea and sniffing candy canes) and interact with the big tree.

