Fortnite 2 Mid Winter: how and where to open the Frozen Loot

The event of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2 he updated himself with a new challenge to complete. The challenge in question requires you to open the Frozen Loot: below we explain where and how to open it, in order to complete the objective.

The Frozen loot is a new type of loot that can be found in Fortnite Chapter 2 during the Christmas event of Midsummer, a bit as seen with Christmas gifts for the challenge that requires using gifts. Where is it located and how does it open? We explain it to you in these mini-guides, helping you to complete the challenge that requires you to open the Frozen Loot.

Where and how to open the Frozen Loot in Fortnite Chapter 2

As the name suggests, the Frozen Booty is nothing more than a large block of ice containing the booty inside it, just as you can see in the image below.

The Frozen loot is situated in the snowy area of ​​the island of Fortnite Chapter 2, in the southeast portion of the map. Once you get there, all you have to do is locate a Frozen Loot, and start hitting the big block of ice until it shatters. These ice blocks have 3,500 life points, so it will take some time to shatter them: to speed up the process, make sure you hit the critical points as shown in the opening video.

