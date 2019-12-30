Fortnite 2 Mid Winter: guide to the challenge "destroy the decorations with Snowflakes"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Want to get all the rewards that can be unlocked by completing the daily challenges of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Midwinter event? Then follow our guide on how to find and destroy them decorations with Snowflakes.

The challenge in question is very simple and asks the player to find and destroy the large Christmas decorations depicting a snowflake with a weapon or a pickaxe. You can find these kinds of objects right outside numerous homes across the map. However, if you want to complete this mission as quickly as possible, the advice we can give you is to immediately jump to Pacific Park, place full of houses and, consequently, decorations to destroy. To make the mission even easier you can share it with a friend and go in search of decorations, so as to complete it in a matter of seconds from landing.

Speaking of Mid-Winter 2019 challenges, have you already completed the quest for ice boxes in Fortnite Chapter 2? We also remind you that the second free Christmas themed skin of Fortnite 2 Mezz'Inverno is now available.