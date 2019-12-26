Fortnite 2 Mid Winter: Drum Rifle and MAT Per Veri Duri available

Share it:

The afternoon reset of the Fortnite Chapter 2 event Mid-Winter has also arrived today, which has brought in the Epic Games battle royale a new weapon Out of Stock and a new Limited Time Mode.

All Fortnite players will be able to use the for the next 24 hours Drum rifle, the particular heavy rifle capable of firing the bullets in the magazine in rapid succession and removed with the arrival of the Black Hole. If the new weapon is not enough, you can always take advantage of the return to the timed mode called For Veri Duri, in which the use of materials is heavily limited and it is therefore necessary to seek shelter behind any object and have a good aim to obtain the much desired Vittoria Reale.

Waiting to find out what the next items will be (according to the dataminer it could be the Explosive Arch), we remind you that it is now possible to redeem the first free skin of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Winter Event Chapter 2, available inside of the refuge.

Have you already looked at the Brividy skin in the Fortnite Chapter 2 item store? On our pages you will also find the complete list of couples who won a cash prize at the last Winter Royale.