Fortnite 2 Mid-Winter Challenges: eliminations with an out of stock weapon

After explaining how to rekindle a bonfire, in this mini-guide to the Christmas challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2 we explain how to complete the challenge that requires you to eliminate five enemies with weapons out of stock.

To complete this challenge you must eliminate five enemies using the daily weapon out of stock.

What are le daily weapons out of stock? As announced by Epic Games, during the 14 of the Mid-Winter Christmas challenges we will see the return of some old weapons removed from the game. A new one will be introduced every day, and will be available for 24 hours, following the order of the following list:

Double-barreled shotgun

Drum gun

Heavy sniper

Flintlock pistol

Stink bombs

Infantry rifle

Double guns

Tactical SMG

Shockwave grenades

Drum rifle

Explosive arch

Desert Eagle

Silenced SMG

Boogie bomb

If you want to use the daily weapon out of stock, then, you just have to see in the main menu what is the weapon of the day, get it and finally use it in the game to eliminate five enemies.

