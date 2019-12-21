Fortnite 2 Mid Winter: all the Christmas gifts 2019 and how to get them

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From December 18 2019 to December 2 2020 it will be possible to get Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas gifts during the special event of Mezz'Inverno. In this mini-guide we show you all the objects contained in the gifts, explaining how to get them.

Skins for weapons, costumes, hang gliders and more. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Epic Games has decided to give Fortnite Chapter 2 users a series of cosmetic items, including a hang-glider in the shape of a Millennium Falcon that will appeal to all Star Wars fans.

If you want to see up close all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas presents scheduled during the Mid-Winter event, just take a look at the video proposed at the opening.

How to get all the Christmas presents in Fortnite Chapter 2

To redeem the gifts you just need enter the mid-winter hut from the main menuby clicking on the Christmas Star present at the top left of the screen. Once inside the shed you can unwrap a Christmas gift a day, receiving the surprise contained inside, just as shown in the video proposed at the opening.

We also remind you that a series of new themed challenges will be available during the Mid-Winter event. In this regard, on our pages we have explained how to complete the challenge that requires eliminating weapons out of stock.