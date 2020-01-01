Fortnite 2: Look for ammo near a laboratory, inn or ice throne

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the first day of 2020, Epic Games has again updated Fortnite Chapter 2 with the latest challenge of the Mid-Winter event, which asks players to search for ammunition near a laboratory, one creepy inn or a ice throne.

To complete this challenge, all you have to do is visit one of the three places on the snowy map and open at least three different green boxes or blue backpacks containing ammunition.

Here is the position of each of the places to reach:

Laboratory: north of Pacific Park (at the top of sector D2 on the map)

north of Pacific Park (at the top of sector D2 on the map) Chilling inn: southeast of Lake Languido (at the top of sector G7 on the map)

southeast of Lake Languido (at the top of sector G7 on the map) Ice throne: halfway between Siepi d'Agrifoglio and Pantano Palpiting (north-east of sector B6 on the map)

If you have difficulty finding the places indicated, you can always take a look at the map that we have created for you and that you find right below.

We also remind you that with today's update it is possible to open every single gift present in the refuge, including the two free skins of Fortnite Mezz'Inverno. Have you already fired fireworks at Sweaty Sands, Scogli Scogli or Moli Molesti?