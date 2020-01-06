Technology

Fortnite 2 leak: all skins, weapons and objects not yet published

January 6, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
There are numerous skins, weapons and cosmetic items from Fortnite Chapter 2 which have not yet been published, but whose existence is known thanks to recent leaks. We list them all below.

Weapons, costumes, cosmetic items, even time-limited modes. Below we list all the contents of Fortnite Chapter 2 which have been anticipated by the leaks, but which at the time of reporting the news have not yet been included in the game:

Cosmetic objects

  • Stars and Stripes (Wakes)
  • Pizza Pit (Cover)
  • No name (K-Pop) (Costume)
  • Shifu (Costume)
  • Airhead (Costume)
  • Kunai Shield (Backpack)
  • Edge of Wisdom (Harvest Tool)
  • Pennywise (Costume)
  • Distracted (Emote)
  • Nebula (Coverage)
  • Personal banner (Spray)
  • Bob What (Emote)
  • Mary Bobbins (Emote)

Food

  • French fries Durrr
  • Durrr Shake
  • Durrr Burger
  • Spicy sauce Durrr
  • Pumpkin

Weapons

  • Machine gun (Municipality)
  • Machine gun (Uncommon)
  • Machine gun (Rare)
  • Sword
  • Hammercrush (Epic)
  • Hammercrush (Legendary)
  • LMG (Rare)
  
  • No Scope Sniper (Common)
  • Auto Shotty (Municipality)
  • Auto Shotty (Uncommon)
  • Auto Shotty (Rare)
Consumable items

  • Intel Pack
  • Medical package
  • Tracker Eye of the Storm
  • Port-A-Pandora refuge
  • Petrol (Ammunition)

Traps

  • Tire trap
  • Birthday party
  • Impulse trap
  • Cage trap

Points of interest

  • Sailing Seals
  • Festival
  • Sewers
  • Museum

Limited time mode

  • Purple Kingdom
  • Wreck It Ralph LTM
  • The Blues

To learn more about these objects, and above all to understand if (and when) they will be published in the game, all that remains is to wait for further details regarding Epic Games. Speaking of cosmetic items, we point out that on our pages we have explained how to cancel shop purchases and ask for a refund in the Fortnite shop.

Meanwhile, remember that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is coming to an end, and that Season 2 is likely to kick off on February 6th. You are ready?

