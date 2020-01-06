Fortnite 2 leak: all skins, weapons and objects not yet published

Share it:

There are numerous skins, weapons and cosmetic items from Fortnite Chapter 2 which have not yet been published, but whose existence is known thanks to recent leaks. We list them all below.

Weapons, costumes, cosmetic items, even time-limited modes. Below we list all the contents of Fortnite Chapter 2 which have been anticipated by the leaks, but which at the time of reporting the news have not yet been included in the game:

Cosmetic objects

Stars and Stripes (Wakes)

Pizza Pit (Cover)

No name (K-Pop) (Costume)

Shifu (Costume)

Airhead (Costume)

Kunai Shield (Backpack)

Edge of Wisdom (Harvest Tool)

Pennywise (Costume)

Distracted (Emote)

Nebula (Coverage)

Personal banner (Spray)

Bob What (Emote)

Mary Bobbins (Emote)

Food

French fries Durrr

Durrr Shake

Durrr Burger

Spicy sauce Durrr

Pumpkin

Weapons

Machine gun (Municipality)

Machine gun (Uncommon)

Machine gun (Rare)

Sword

Hammercrush (Epic)

Hammercrush (Legendary)

LMG (Rare)

LMG (Rare)

No Scope Sniper (Common)

Auto Shotty (Municipality)

Auto Shotty (Uncommon)

Auto Shotty (Rare)

Consumable items

Intel Pack

Medical package

Tracker Eye of the Storm

Port-A-Pandora refuge

Petrol (Ammunition)

Traps

Tire trap

Birthday party

Impulse trap

Cage trap

Points of interest

Sailing Seals

Festival

Sewers

Museum

Limited time mode

Purple Kingdom

Wreck It Ralph LTM

The Blues

To learn more about these objects, and above all to understand if (and when) they will be published in the game, all that remains is to wait for further details regarding Epic Games. Speaking of cosmetic items, we point out that on our pages we have explained how to cancel shop purchases and ask for a refund in the Fortnite shop.

Meanwhile, remember that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is coming to an end, and that Season 2 is likely to kick off on February 6th. You are ready?