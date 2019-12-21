Fortnite 2: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on December 21 in Montespago

Share it:

Kylo Ren's skin has also arrived in the latest wave of Star Wars-themed content in the Fortnite Chapter 2 item store. So if you want to set aside some extra tokens to make the purchase, know that you can accumulate at least 90 V-Bucks with today's Save the World missions.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Repair the Refuge, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 140) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

Once again the developers propose a mission of a very high level and set in the last area among those available in the cooperative mode of Fortnite. It is very likely that you do not yet have access to Montespago and, to still complete the mission, the advice we can give you is to ask for help from some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select Privacy and set it to "Just friends".

