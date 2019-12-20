Fortnite 2: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on December 19th in Montespago

Share it:

In the next few hours new Star Wars-themed content should arrive in the Fortnite Chapter 2 store and there is nothing better than fleshing out your virtual wallet thanks to the World Save the Day alerts, useful today to get at least 90 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Recover data, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 132) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Lightning in the bottle, Seasonal Gold

Unfortunately, the mission of the day is set in the last playing area, Montespago, and in addition to a very high level, it also requires traps and 4/5 star equipment. To access the missions in question equally, the advice we can give you is to ask the help of some friends and join him in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select Privacy and set it to "Just friends".

