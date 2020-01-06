Fortnite 2: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on January 5 in Vallarguta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is getting closer and starting to accumulate V-Buck for the purchase of the next battle pass can only be a good idea. Let's find out how to set aside a minimum quantity of 85 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Take on a Category 4 storm, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 52) – 35 V-Buck, X2 Hero Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

To still access the mission of the day, set in the penultimate area of ​​the game, the advice we can give you is to ask for the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that Lightsabers will be removed from Fortnite Chapter 2 shortly? It also seems that Fortnite is the most profitable game of the whole 2019.