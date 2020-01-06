Fortnite 2: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on January 5 in Vallarguta

The arrival of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is getting closer and starting to accumulate V-Buck for the purchase of the next battle pass can only be a good idea. Let's find out how to set aside a minimum quantity of 85 V-Buck.
Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.
Here are the alerts of the day:
Vallarguta
- Take on a Category 4 storm, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 52) – 35 V-Buck, X2 Hero Experience Points, Seasonal Gold
To still access the mission of the day, set in the penultimate area of the game, the advice we can give you is to ask for the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".
Did you know that Lightsabers will be removed from Fortnite Chapter 2 shortly? It also seems that Fortnite is the most profitable game of the whole 2019.
Add Comment