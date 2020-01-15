Fortnite 2: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on January 15 in Vallarguta

Share it:

Are you interested in one of the skins in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale object shop and are you only missing a few tokens to proceed with the purchase? Don't worry, because with the alerts active today in Salva il Mondo it is possible to accumulate at least 85 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from a minimum of 50 to a maximum of 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Evacuate Refuge, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 70) – 35 V-Buck, X2 Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

If you have not yet unlocked Vallarguta, the penultimate play area, you can still access the mission in question by asking for help from a friend and joining him in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

