Fortnite 2: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on January 15 in Vallarguta

January 15, 2020
Garry
Are you interested in one of the skins in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale object shop and are you only missing a few tokens to proceed with the purchase? Don't worry, because with the alerts active today in Salva il Mondo it is possible to accumulate at least 85 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from a minimum of 50 to a maximum of 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

  • Evacuate Refuge, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 70) – 35 V-Buck, X2 Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

If you have not yet unlocked Vallarguta, the penultimate play area, you can still access the mission in question by asking for help from a friend and joining him in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

