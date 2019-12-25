Technology

Fortnite 2: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on December 25th in Vallarguta

December 25, 2019
Garry
Do you want to accumulate some V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 2 also on Christmas day? No problem, because only for today you can set aside at least 85 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

  • Drop the Bomb, Autumn Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 30 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

If you have not yet completed enough missions to unlock access to Vallarguta, you can always ask some friend for help and join him in a private lobby, so as to complete the mission anyway. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

