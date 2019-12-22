Fortnite 2: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on December 22 in Vallarguta

Share it:

Still don't have enough tokens to purchase the Kylo Ren-inspired costume in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale item shop? Here are some useful tips thanks to which you can get in a few minutes at least 85 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Face a Category 4 storm, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 52) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Malachite Ore, Seasonal Gold

You shouldn't have any particular problems accessing today's mission and, if you haven't unlocked Vallarguta yet, you can always ask a friend for help so as to complete the alert via a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

