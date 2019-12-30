Fortnite 2: how to get 80 V-Buck for free on December 30th in Tavolaccia

Share it:

With the latest update of the Fortnite Chapter 2 item shop, the Baozi Brothers have finally been released. If you are still missing some tokens to proceed with their purchase, here are all the details on how to get just for today at least 80 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Evacuate Refuge, Prairie (Recommended Home Base Level 40) – 30 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Bottled Lightning, Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is fairly simple to complete and requires no particularly high traps, weapons and heroes. If you have not yet unlocked access to Tavolaccia, the second game area, you can always be invited by a friend to a private lobby and ignore any type of limitation imposed by the game. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

