Fortnite 2: how to get 80 V-Buck for free on December 28 in Tavolaccia

If you are already starting to accumulate some V-Bucks to make your first purchases in the Fortnite Chapter 2 object store at the beginning of next year, know that only for today you can set aside at least 80 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Tavolaccia

Ride the Lightning, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 28) – 30 V-Buck, X2 Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

Fortunately, today's mission is set in the second game area, Tavolaccia, and it is unlikely that you have not already unlocked it. In any case, you can ask a friend for help and be invited to a private lobby, so as to ignore any limitations imposed by the game. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

