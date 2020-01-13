Fortnite 2: how to get 130 V-Buck for free on January 12th in Montespago

Share it:

There are only a few weeks to go before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 debut and it is good to take advantage of days like today to start setting aside some V-Bucks for the next Battle Pass. Here are some tips for getting at least 130 V-Buck in a few steps.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Repair the Refuge, City (Recommended Home Base Level 88) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

Face a Category 3 storm, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 94) – 40 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Storm Shard, Seasonal Gold

Both missions today are set in Montespago, the last of the areas available in the game and the one that requires higher level weapons and equipment. If you still don't have access to this area, you can usually ask a friend for a hand, so you can join him in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

