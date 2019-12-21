Fortnite 2: Hide inside a sneaky snowman in different games

Share it:

One of the challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2 requires you to hide inside a Sneaky snowman in two different games. In this mini-guide we show you how to complete it, explaining where to find the sneaky Snowmen.

Where are i Sneaky snowmen in Fortnite Chapter 2? Can I get one anywhere on the map? How do you hide inside them? We will answer these questions below, helping you easily complete the Mid-Winter challenge "Hide in a sneaky snowman in different games".

How to hide inside a sneaky snowman in different games

To complete this challenge you have to hide inside a sneaky snowman in two different games.

Sneaky Snowmen can be found as items inside chests, so they can be used at any time during the game. However, during the Mid-Winter event it will be possible to find some sneaky Snowmen scattered around the map, get close to them and hide inside them.

To easily complete the challenge we recommend hiding directly in a sneaky snowman on the map. As shown in the video proposed at the opening, the sneaky Snowmen are scattered in the snowy areas of the island of Fortnite Chapter 2: therefore land in a snowy area, as in the point shown in the opening video, approach a sneaky Snowman and finally interact with it to hide inside it.

