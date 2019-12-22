Fortnite 2 Guide: Scaldati close to the lodge fireplace Mezz'Inverno

Share it:

After showing how to hide inside a Snowman sneaky snow, in this mini-guide to the Christmas challenges Fortnite Chapter 2 we explain how to complete the challenge which requires to warm up next to the fireplace shelter Mezz'Inverno.

It is a very simple task that can be completed the same way as the one that prompts you to search the Christmas stockings in the shed of Mezz'Inverno. To understand how to do, you just follow the signs that we are going to give you below.

How to complete the challenge Scaldati close to the lodge fireplace Mezz'Inverno

This challenge can be simply completed from the main menu, by accessing the Mid-winter shed that it is accepting players during the Christmas event 2019 Fortnite Chapter 2.

All you have to do is stay in the lobby, click on the top left where there is the Christmas star Mezz'Inverno to enter the hut, and finally click fireplace to get close to it and warm up. In this way you will complete the challenge and also gain some experience points.

If you need a visual reference for how to proceed, you just watch the movie that we reported at the top. About the event Mezz'Inverno, do not forget to check out our guide that explains how to blackmail the Christmas gifts Fortnite Chapter 2.