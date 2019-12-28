Fortnite 2: Destroy a sneaky snowman with a lightsaber or pickaxe

Share it:

Once again Fortnite Chapter 2 was updated in the early afternoon allowing users not only to open another of the many gift packages inside the refuge, but also to get an additional challenge.

The mission of the day requires you to destroy a Sneaky Snowman with a lightsaber or pickaxe. This is a rather simple task, since the gadget that allows you to throw puppets around can be found inside the ice boxes scattered around the map. In our guide on how to inflict damage to opponents by throwing a piece of coal you can find the image with the position of all the ice containers with which to interact to let even the Sneak Snowmen fall among the various objects. Throw one on the ground and release your anger on him by using one Laser sword or a normal pickaxe And that's it.

Did you know that the Fortnite Chapter 2 dataminers have found new details on the 2020 New Year event in the game files?