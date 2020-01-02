Fortnite 2 Christmas Guide 2019: how to complete all the Mid-Winter challenges

Share it:

Until January 6 the players of Fortnite Chapter 2 can devote themselves to the challenges of Mezz'Inverno, the new Christmas event of Epic Games' battle royale. In this guide we explain how to complete them all.

There are 14 challenges Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2. We list them all below, linking the relative mini-guide that explains how to complete them:

If you need help to complete the various challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2therefore, you just have to click on the relevant links to our mini-guides that we have linked just above. Each of them will provide you with the solution to every single challenge.

Did you have fun during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas event? Let us know in the comments.