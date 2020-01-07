Fortnite 2: Castor, Elmira and Triggerfish return to the item shop

Even today, the Fortnite Chapter 2 object shop has been updated to offer battle royale players many costumes to customize their digital alter ego.
Unlike the past few days, we do not find any unpublished items for sale but we are sure that fans of the game will appreciate the return of some well-loved skins such as Triggerfish, Elmira is Castor, all costumes with one or more alternative styles.
Here are all the items on sale today with their price:
- Elmira, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Beaver, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Sorcerer, rare collection tool – 800 V-Buck
- Magic Wings, legendary hang glider – 1,200 V-Buck
- Triggerfish, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Camouflage bubbles, rare cover – 500 V-Buck
- Moxie, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Club ax, rare collection tool – 800 V-Buck
- Elegantly Retro, uncommon cover – 300 V-Buck
- Night Night, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Assault soldier, uncommon costume – 800 V-Buck
- A life to the max, rare emote – 500 V-Buck
- Flying carp, rare hang glider – 800 V-Buck
- Old school, rare emote – 500 V-Buck
- Sit down, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck
Waiting to find out what the next skins will be on sale, we invite you to read all the details on the possible start of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, coming in a few weeks.
Did you know that Fortnite Chapter 2 is the most profitable game of the whole 2019?
