Fortnite 2: Castor, Elmira and Triggerfish return to the item shop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even today, the Fortnite Chapter 2 object shop has been updated to offer battle royale players many costumes to customize their digital alter ego.

Unlike the past few days, we do not find any unpublished items for sale but we are sure that fans of the game will appreciate the return of some well-loved skins such as Triggerfish, Elmira is Castor, all costumes with one or more alternative styles.

Here are all the items on sale today with their price:

Elmira, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Beaver, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Sorcerer, rare collection tool – 800 V-Buck

Magic Wings, legendary hang glider – 1,200 V-Buck

Triggerfish, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Camouflage bubbles, rare cover – 500 V-Buck

Moxie, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Club ax, rare collection tool – 800 V-Buck

Elegantly Retro, uncommon cover – 300 V-Buck

Night Night, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Assault soldier, uncommon costume – 800 V-Buck

A life to the max, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Flying carp, rare hang glider – 800 V-Buck

Old school, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Sit down, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck

Waiting to find out what the next skins will be on sale, we invite you to read all the details on the possible start of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, coming in a few weeks.

Did you know that Fortnite Chapter 2 is the most profitable game of the whole 2019?