Fortnite 11.50: the news of Battle Royale, Creative Mode and Save the World

We had waited so long for it and it finally arrived: Fortnite update 11.50 is online, and it seems to have brought several new features in the Battle Royale of Epic Games, starting with the new physical engine, as announced by the developers and the publisher some time ago.

This is the main novelty of the mode Battle royal, given that the team's goal in the early days was to ensure that Fortnite have the same feeling as always despite the important change.

An arrival is also expected event, which will be revealed in the future, and several have been resolved bugs is problems.

Also regarding the Creative mode, it seems that Epic focused mainly on implementing the new engine and troubleshooting, and an interface option was added, which allows you to view how many players within a team are active or have been eliminated and the number of rounds won by each team.

In Save the world Some Fortnite Valentine themed updates have arrived, like the new character Jonesy Ranger of Love, which also brings with it a new weapon, the Heartbreaker Crossbow. It also comes also Sarah Anti-Coccole, and both characters will be available in the store from 8 to 20 February.

THE dungeon is Frostnite will be available for a short while, as they will be removed in update 12.0, ed Epic he added that he will have to fix several bugs before implementing new costumes and decorative backs, which will therefore return to the version 12.10.

For more information, please refer to the official website, with the patch notes.