Formula 1: they canceled the grand prizes of Mexico, Brazil and the USA 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

(Photo: Rodrigo Arangua / AFP)

Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase in American countries as Mexico, U.S and Brazil, those responsible for the Formula 1 have decided cancel races that would take place in these territories during the 2020, including that of Canada.

According to a Formula 1 statement, this determination was made in "close collaboration with respective partners in affected countries (…) Due to the fluid nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the restrictions local and the importance of keeping communities safe and our colleagues. "

Given this, Chase Carey, President and CEO of Formula 1, mentioned that he hopes to welcome these races for the next year's calendar. "We want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and we hope come back to them next season, when they can get millions of fans around the world excited again. ”

Since his return to Mexico, Formula 1 has become one of the most important festivals for motorsports in the world and this year it was scheduled to take place on November 1st.

(Photo: Infobae File)

However, its cancellation occurred in conjunction with the Government of Mexico City, Formula 1, the International Federation of Motorsports and the promoters of the event. It is worth mentioning that those people who already had their ticket for this edition will not be affected.

"If you bought your tickets in 2020, and according to the request of the fans, save your ticket, your seat is already secured for F1 this 2021. Tickets for the next edition will continue for sale”, They published on official social networks. They also enabled a frequently asked questions page for advise motorsport enthusiasts.

"We are committed to doing everything necessary to guarantee the safest experience for all attendees (…) We trust that This decision will allow us to continue offering them the best sports experience in the world."They pointed out through a statement.

New races on the Formula 1 calendar

Behind the cancellation of races in the american continent, Formula 1 decided to add new competitions in countries where engines have not roared for several years. In this way, a GThe Prize will return to Portimao, Portugal for the first time since 1996.

Three new races for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship (Photo: F1.com)

He Algarve International Circuit in Portimao will host the competition, whose careers will run from October 23 to 25two weeks after Eifel Grand Prix at Nurburgring, Germany.

A week later, the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Autodrome in Imolawill resound with the sound of the engines for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which will be a two-day event. The exact format of the Imola weekend not yet agreedbut it is expected that there will only be a practice session before qualifying and the race.

It is worth mentioning that this will be the first time since 2006 and 2013respectively to be carried out Grand Prix at Imola and Nurburgring.

With these ads you raised the number of races on the 2020 calendar to 13, including a new one in Mugello, which had already been announced. In this sense, it is expected that the 2020 revised Formula 1 season has between 15 and 18 races, same as would end in the Gulf region in mid-December.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The Formula 1 steering wheel: the secrets and meanings of its more than 20 buttons, knobs and levers

Lewis Hamilton dismissed two Formula 1 champions as ignorant and sparked controversy

"We made a decisive change": the restructuring of Ferrari in the midst of the crisis due to poor performance in Formula 1