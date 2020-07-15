Formula 1, red hot: suspicion about the Racing Point “Mercedes Rosa” that keeps the category on edge

Share it:

Renault asked to investigate the Racing Point brakes after the second race (Photo: Reuters)

The nickname that was earned in the world of Formula 1 is a great indication that the scandal advances: The Pink Mercedes. The single-seaters Racing Point led by Mexican Sergio Pérez and Canadian Lance Stroll are in the eye of the storm amid cross accusations, suspicions and an investigation that the FIA ​​opened. Did the team copy the brakes of the Mercedes W10 with which Lewis Hamilton gave the sixth consecutive title to the German team in 2019?

The suspicions are not new: during the tests carried out by the pilots in February, several members of Formula 1 they saw similarities between the pink car and one of the most powerful automakers in the history of competition. After the second race of this year's reduced schedule, Renault took the lead in mistrust and filed a formal complaint with the FIA for them to investigate Racing Point front and rear brake lines on suspicion that they are actually a Mercedes design. And the controversy exploded …

The great debate is in Appendix 6 of the regulation that details which are the pieces that must be an own design of the teams and which can be freely exchanged. The brakeslike chassis and aerodynamic surfaces are on that list black of the discord that prevents them from being designs from other teams.

"The brake lines They are a performance differentiator because they are a sensitive component of the aerodynamics. They are also quite crucial for monitor tire temperature. We believe that these geometries at the Racing Point are indeed the exact design of Mercedes from last year, "said Renault CEO Marcin Budkowski, to the specialized site MotorSport.

Since February, different specialized media and fans have made comparisons between the design of this season's Racing Point 20 and the 2019 Mercedes W10. It is common in Formula 1 to imitate some effects that have resulted in other competitors, something that is not prohibited as long as there are no aerodynamic or intellectual property data in the medium. This situation earned him the nickname of Mercedes Rosa in the automotive world.

“We decided to take a risk and that risk was effectively breaking what we have done in recent years and starting again from scratch based on what we could see that MGP (Mercedes Grand Prix) had been doing. We have the same vision of Mercedes that everyone else has and there is nothing special in the information we have: all we have is what we see and that is what we have started and developed ”, said Racing Point coach Andrew Green at the beginning of the year in statements he collected ESPN on the similarities between the concept of his car with that of the team that accumulates six titles in a row in Formula 1.

The 2019 Mercedes W10 is unwittingly at the center of the debate (Photo: Reuters)

However, what was a media junction, exploded after the second race: the FIA confiscated the Racing Point brakes, but He also asked Mercedes to supply those parts of their vehicles. of 2019 to deepen the investigation. It should be noted that the Canadian investor Lawrence Stroll, father of one of the pilots and owner of the team, had already acquired the motor and the gearbox Mercedes, something that is allowed by the regulations.

Racing Point reaped good results on the second date of the calendar (Photo: Reuters)

Green, the team's technical director, had already responded to these allegations weeks ago and even at that time he assured that the FIA ​​had thoroughly inspected the vehicle to rule out that the suspicions are real. After the first race of the year at the Austrian GP in which Czech Pérez finished sixth, the official complaint was not filed although the members of the other teams claim that they had plans to complain to the FIA.

The scandal exploded last weekend, after the Styrian GP: Pérez and Stroll were placed in the 6th and 7th place, respectively, behind the two Mercedes, the two Red Bull and the McLaren-Renault of Lando Norris.

The partials that showed the drivers of Racing Point, which is based in Silverstone, finished prompting the questions: the Mexican Czech Pérez had started in the 17th place and Stroll in the 13thBut then they had a brilliant career, climbed several places and gave key points to the team in the constructors' championship.

"We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the event stewards to clarify the legality of the Racing Point RP20. We will not comment further on this matter until the commissioners have made a decision, "they limited themselves to officially reporting from Renault pending the authorities' process.

From the team that is in the focus of the questions they assured that the protests are "unfounded" and rejected the suspicions that weigh on them, according to an official statement from the pink team that published the site MotorSport. The FIA ​​will now need to determine whether Racing Point did indeed design its own brakes and did not violate the rule in Appendix 6 that requires competitors to design certain key parts of the vehicle, or if they subcontract the manufacturing or design to a third party that does not compete in F1.

After the great debate that generated the DAS that Mercedes premiered in the first Grand Prix of the reduced calendar, this second date left another great controversy in the mother category of motorsports. This weekend there will be a new chapter: it will be run on the third day of the event in Hungary.

