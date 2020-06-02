Formula 1 made the dates of its first eight races official: how, when and where will the GP be in a pandemic

Share it:

Austria approved that the Formula 1 championship starts in July with two races at Spielberg (EFE)



A few days after learning that the Formula 1 had the green light to start his season in Austria in July, the highest category of motorsport officially announced what the eight races that will open the 2020 season, which should have started in March but was postponed by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Through a statement, the F1 revealed that the new calendar is already approved by the International Federation of Motorsports (FIA) and reaffirmed that the beginning of the competition will be the weekend of July 3-5 in Austria, where the second date will also be run.

The action will follow the July 19 in Budapest, then there will be two races in Silverstone (August 2 and 9), then it will be the turn of Barcelona (August 16th), Belgium (August 30), and the first part of the season will close in Monza (Italy) on September 6.

These are the dates and venues of the first eight Formula 1 races in a pandemic (@ F1)

The organization hopes that the evolution of the pandemic will allow completing between 15 and 18 races in the 2020 World Cup, although at the moment only these eight inaugural races of the season were confirmed.

"In the last few weeks we have been working tirelessly with our collaborators, with the FIA and with the teams to review the opening calendar for the 2020 season. We will start the competition in the safest way possible, "he said. Chase Carey, director of the Formula 1.

THE F1 PROTOCOLS

As in other disciplines that have returned to activity amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula 1 must adapt to the "New normal" and carry out their careers under strict hygiene measures to avoid massive infections of COVID-19.

In principle, there will be test for all drivers and people involved in the races, in addition to the fact that the first dates will be disputed without public in the stands. "We hope that in the following months the fans can join us on the circuits ”commented Chase Tortoiseshell.

In addition, each event will have a indispensable minimum of people involved, who will have to maintain the social distancing at all times. And everyone involved they will move from one country to another on special flights and they will be constantly confined to keep themselves safe.

