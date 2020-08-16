Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton flew in Catalonia and won the Spanish Grand Prix

Share it:

The Englishman won the Spanish Grand Prix, the sixth round of the season, and took more advantage at the top of the championship Photo: REUTERS / Emilio Morenatti

At this rate Lewis Hamilton's seventh crown will be a fact in Formula 1. English prevailed in the Spanish Grand Prix, sixth date of the season, and took more advantage at the top of the championship. If the landscape does not change, there is no doubt that you will get another title. The question is in which 2020 race will the Briton match the mark of seven stars from German Michael Schumacher. Although its merit is not only due to having the best car in the category. At Barcelona Autodrome, in Montmeló, the Dutch Max verstappen was second, and the Finn Valtteri Bottas, completed the podium.

In the 50th edition of the Spanish GP, Hamilton departed from pole positions and he had no problem leading the positions. While Bottas it started badly from the dirty sector of the pavement and lost two places. He was fourth behind Lance Stroll (Racing Point) who made a great game, and himself Verstappen. Then Valtteri noticed the Canadian and went for the Dutch.

From the top lot, Verstappen was the first to enter the pits and did so in the round 22 where she left the soft rubber bands and put on stockings. In the following turn the pilots of Mercedes with the same strategy. But it was such a difference that it made Lewis forward who kept the lead of the race.

To understand the process of the competition and what was the advantage it made HamiltonSome references are useful: he did Verstappen, 4 seconds (round 16), 7s (round 38) and 9s (round 41). When his escort was Bottas, did –for example- 16s (round 48).

On turn 49, Bottas he made his second stop and replaced his medium tires with soft ones. This allowed Verstappen inherit the second placement. While Hamilton He did it in round 51 and still stayed in front and after 66 laps he crossed the finish line first. And it was affirmed at the top of the championship.

Good job of Verstappen, which once again proved that he is the best of the rest. He fights the Mercedes, which this time did not show problems with the setting and that did not affect the degradation of their tires, something that did happen on the last date disputed in Silverstone where the Dutchman won and Red bull broke the victorious streak of the Black Arrows. The Austrian team has a good driver Sling, he works hard and improves race by race the chassis of his car, the RB16, but still lacks to be at the height of the German cars.

The top ten places were completed: Pérez, Stroll, Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Alex albon (Red bull), Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton flew in Catalonia and won the Spanish Grand Prix Photo: REUTERS / Albert Gea

Hamilton and his own merit

When the hegemony of a driver is repeated, the arguments arise that the one who wins does so by having the best car. Juan Manuel Fangio defined motorsport as “car races defined by drivers ". Having a good vehicle is key. You can be the best steering wheel in the world, but without a suitable mechanical means, competition is impossible. Hamilton has been the reference since 2014, when Mercedes The era of hybrid, combustion and electric engines began to dominate.

The German team made a great development prior to a hefty budget. But the plan was long-term and beyond F1. Since Stuttgart They looked to the future to be able to move into the world of electric drives and that is why since this season they also added an entire team in the Formula E. These categories are laboratories for your road car developments. That is why they invest so much beyond a marketing strategy or sports glory.

In times of pandemic where one of the terms that was installed is "social distancing", the pilots of the German team are in another step. For example, this weekend they were the only ones who fell below 1m16s in qualifying. In the third and last qualifying instance, Hamilton and Bottas they scored 1m15s584 and 1m15s643, respectively.

But Does Hamilton win just because he has the best car? By case, If Sebastian Vettel ran with Mercedes, would also win? The only possibility to check it is to go up to German and the others 19 pilots from F1 to one of the team's W11 Teuton. However, beyond that empirical verification, there are other factors that could influence, such as the thousands of kilometers that current road corridors have. Mercedes about their cars. And before the hypothesis or trial of going up to a Mercedes other racers, they would be at a disadvantage because they will not have the knowledge about those cars that have Hamilton and Bottas.

Comparative analysis can be done with Bottas, that since 2017 joined Mercedes and has a car similar to that of Hamilton, that just overcame it and there is the sporting difference. It is true that Lewis has more experience in the German team where he arrived in 2013. But, given equal mechanical means, the comparison yielded the following heads-up results in a total of 69 races together:

Victories: Hamilton (35) vs. Bottas (8).

Poles positions: Hamilton (31) vs. Bottas (14).

Lap records: Hamilton (18) vs. Bottas (12).

Best career finishing positions: Hamilton (49) vs. Bottas (19).

Las Flechas Negras at the Spanish Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS / Bryn Lennon

If both the British and the Nordic have the same model of car, they usually repeat their set-ups, there are no improvements or aerodynamic developments that are exclusive to HamiltonThis shows the human factor of English. There is his driving capacity and the sporting difference. And another reason is that HamiltonAlthough off the tracks he is committed to issues such as his fight against racism, he lives by and for motorsport. Your sports campaign is your top priority.

The clearest example to illustrate the analysis of where Hamilton makes the difference, it was the qualification of the second race in Austria in the rain: there Lewis did the pole positions and he was the only one to drop the 1m20s mark with a 1m19s record. It took more than a second from Bottas (ranked fourth). That advantage in current motorsports and more in F1, is a world.

Hamilton reached his 88th victory today and was three short of equaling Schumacher. The English played until today 256 skills and the german released 306. The context leads to the British drawing all seven championships of the Kaiser. What in 2021, with a technical regulation with few changes it would reach eight scepters and that it will continue to break all the records of the Maximum. Its combination with Mercedes it is the recipe for success. It has the best car, it is true, but it is not only the reference for that.

The best. The work you did Mercedes in the previous week. They corrected the problems in the set-up that they presented in the last race in Silverstone and in Barcelona their cars did not suffer problems with the tires. They made it 1-2 in all three test rounds and in qualifying. And in the race they allowed Lewis hamilton have a great pace and have such an advantage that he did not lose the lead even in his entry to the pits.

Worst: Ferrari. Charles Leclerc qualified ninth and in the race the engine stopped on lap 37. He spun, was crossed in the penultimate corner and was able to resume his march, although he defected. While Sebastian Vettel premiered chassis in its SF 1000, could not enter the last qualifying cut where the ten fastest arrive. He obtained the 11th time. In the competition the German finished seventh, but losing a lap with Hamilton It was a postcard of what the panorama is like.

The highlight: Sergio Perez He returned after two dates absent for having COVID-19. The Mexican of the team Racing Point ranked fourth and beat his teammate in that instance, Lance Stroll. In the race, although Czech he lost his place at the start, did a good job and managed to finish fourth.

Are they coming back? Two venues could return, Turkey, where it has not been run since 2011, and the Spanish racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, whose last race was 1997, in the remembered definition of the championship between Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve, where the Canadian was consecrated and was the last title for Williams. The dates would be in November, which for now has only one confirmed race, the 1st of that month in Imola, in what will be the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna.

What's coming: a classic. He Belgian Grand Prix at the legendary Autodromo de Spa-Francorchamps. Will be the August 30th. Half of the season, which has 13 confirmed events, will be surpassed for now. In these two weeks the rest have a chance to work longer (there were three races in a row in August) and try to get closer to Mercedes and Hamilton.

