Formula 1: Checo Pérez tested negative for COVID-19 and will return for the Spanish GP

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Checo Pérez (Photo: @SChecoPerez)



The Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez said he felt “happy to be back","virus free”, And for having the authorization of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to participate in the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix this weekend once COVID-19 had been overcome.

At the official drivers' wheel this Thursday at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit, Sergio Pérez acknowledged that the last fortnight “It was hard" for him. He tested positive for coronavirus and missed the two Grand Prix held in Silverstone (United Kingdom).

"I feel extremely lucky that I haven't had any major symptoms, beyond a day or two of feeling tired.”He explained.

The "Checo" said that during the quarantine he could not leave the apartment in which he stayed during his stay in England. From there he continued “bored”And on television the two races he missed and in which the German Nico Hülkenberg replaced him.

Checo Pérez is one of the nine Formula 1 stars that will appear on the cover of a video game (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

"I thought I would have the opportunity to run the second race at Silvestone, but unfortunately the negative test result did not come”, He stated.“I missed the races and it was difficult to see them from the outside. I look forward to putting my helmet back on and being behind the wheel again ”, Sergio Pérez declared during an interview for the Formula 1 portal.

Ahead of this Barcelona Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez will sleep in his ‘motor home'At the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit and will take the precautions that it had already been adopting.

"A positive doesn't change anything. Before we were already conservative and we took all the precautions”, He stressed.

Asked by the German Sebastian Vettel, whom the media places in the orbit of Racing Point for 2021, Sergio Pérez did not enter into speculation. "I have nothing to say”, He repeated.

(Photo: REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The Spanish Grand Prix means a lot for the Mexican and for Racing Point, since it was in this country where the world saw the Racing Point RP20 race for the first time, a car belonging to the “pink mercedes” team.

“Checo” Pérez's car was listed by Formula 1 as the “third fastest car” after pre-season testing in February. Therefore, Pérez's desire to return is great.

Likewise, the pilot from Guadalajara stressed that the Spanish track puts pilots to the test due to its complexity. “Barcelona always puts the characteristics of your car to the test. If you are fast there, you can be fast anywhere ”, Perez said.

"Spain has always been the ideal place for cars to present their new updates, so it can affect the relative performance of rivals", "Czech" stressed. In addition, he regretted that the fans still cannot access the slopes, but he hopes that they will enjoy it from their homes with all the sanitary measures.

The Barcelona circuit has always become a difficult race for the drivers, this due to its high level of degradation for the car tires. On this occasion, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public to wear out enduring the high temperatures in the stands.

(Photo: REUTERS / Albert Gea)

SCHEDULE

Friday August 14

11:00 – 12:30 hours Free training

15:00 – 17:30 hours Free training

Saturday August 15

12:00 – 13:00 hours Free training

15:00 -16: 00 hours Free training

Sunday August 16

15:10 – 17:10 Start of race

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT:

"I will not be able to be in the car this end": Checo Pérez tests positive for COVID-19 again and misses the 70th anniversary Grand Prix

He grew up in a motor home, had a tense fight with “Checo” Pérez and will now be Fernando Alonso's partner in Formula 1

"One of the saddest days of my career": Checo Pérez spoke after testing positive for COVID-19