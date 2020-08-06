Formula 1: Checo Pérez awaits the result of the COVID-19 test to find out if he will be able to compete at Silverstone

Share it:

The Mexican Sergio Pérez could receive the guarantee to compete this weekend if the COVID-19 test is negative (Photo: EFE / Srdjan Suki)



The team Racing Point is waiting to know the result of the COVID-19 test of Sergio Perez and in case of being negative, you will be able to count on the Mexican driver for this weekend for the British Grand Prix, a response that you will have between today and tomorrow Friday.

The team reported in a press release that Britain's National Health Service confirmed that in the period of quarantine or confinement of the Mexican pilot was fulfilled.

It will be recalled that it was last week that Sergio tested positive before the race, which was also held on the circuit at Silverstone. Situation that the Mexican described as one of the saddest of his career.

Meanwhile, the Code of Conduct of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) establishes that the person must give negative to enter the paddock.

Sergio Pérez shared an image of the video call with Nico Hülkenberg (Photo: Twitter @ SChecoPerez)

Based on the result of the test, the team will make the decision on who will be the co-team of Lance Stroll for this weekend: Nico Hulkenberg or Sergio Pérez.

In case the test result is positive, Sergio would miss two successive races for the second time in his F1 career. The first time was in 2011, the season in which he debuted, it was an accident in the classification of the Monaco Grand Prix that prevented him from participating in that race and the next one that took place in Canada.

It should be noted that Nico Hulkenberg replaced Sergio last weekend, but the German did not participate in the race due to problems in the car (clutch).

The team recognized Hulkenberg for his quick adaptation to the car, as he drove for Renault last year. Otmar Szafnauer, head of Racing Point stressed: "He did a great job getting into a car he had never driven, which is totally different from his car last year or in recent years, in addition, on a difficult track like Silverstone ”.

Sergio Pérez is placed in seventh position, with 22 units, in the Drivers' Championships (Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger)

Sergio Pérez, 30, shared an image on Twitter in which he made a video call with Hulkenberg. With the following message: "While we wait for news"

The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, also mentioned via social networks that he was fine, that had no symptoms and showed his followers how the days of confinement have passed.

In the images that Checo showed, as the pilot is also known, he can be seen training.

In what has been disputed this season, the Mexican is placed in seventh position, with 22 units, in the Drivers' Championships, and the difference of the fifth place, which occupies it Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing) is four units.

The Racing Point driver tested positive for coronavirus on July 31 (Photo: Fernando Carranza García / Cuartoscuro)



While your teammate, Lance Stroll, is in eighth position, with 20 units.

The team occupies the fifth step in the Constructors' Championship, with 42 points and the difference with Ferrari, which is in fourth position, is one unit and in the case of the third, McLaren, it is 9 points.

It should be noted that the race that takes place this weekend at the Silverstone circuit will be held on 70th anniversary of Formula One.

