Formula 1: canceled the first three races; studying starting in May

The Bahrain F1 Grand Prix, scheduled for March 22, and the one that was to take place in Vietnam on April 3 they have been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, just a few days after the cancellation of the Australian GP for the same reason.

"In view of the continued propagation global COVID-19 (…) all parties have made the decision to postpone both races scheduled for March 20-22 in Bahrain and April 3-5 in Vietnam, "announced the Formula 1 it's a statement.

According to the note, they will continue to monitor the matter with the Balearic and Vietnamese organizers, as well as with the local authorities to announce new dates this year in which case the situation "improves".

New dates

Thus, the season is expected to start end of May in Europe, although this will also need to be reviewed due to the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Formula 1 president Chase Carey argued the decision to postpone both championships in the "fluidity" of the situation around the coronavirus and the difficulty in predicting how it will evolve, which has made them prioritize the safety of staff and fans.

Carey said the Bahrain race is an "exciting" date to which they are interested in returning "as soon as possible", while they hope to be able to bring F1 to "one of the most exciting cities in the world" in Vietnam, according to the notice.

The president of the International Federation of Motorsports (FIA), for its part, said that the postponement was the "only possible decision" given the circumstances and said they trust the information from the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard.

The Bahrain International Circuit announced a week ago that the Formula 1 Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which has led to the cancellation of several events in the Persian Gulf.