Formula 1 added two other Grand Prix to its World Cup in full coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Russia will join the 2020 World Cup calendar with a Grand Prix in Sochi to be held from September 25 to 27 (REUTERS)

After successfully racing the first race of Formula 1 in times of coronavirus, the organization has confirmed that it adds two new Grand Prixes to the 2020 World Cup, which began with the victory of Valtteri Bottas in Austria and that this weekend will be played again at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. The two new tests for the World 2020 are the Tuscan Grand Prix and that of Russia,

While the free practice sessions for the Styrian GP are being held, it was confirmed that the Mugello and the racetrack of Sochi will join the eight events already planned, expanding to 10 races a calendar that is expected to end up being between 15 and 18.

The first weekend of September is scheduled for Italian Grand Prix, as is traditional, in Monza; a weekend later the Tuscan Grand Prix, which will run on September 13th. Exactly two weeks later, the September 27th, the Olympic ring circuit of Sochi – venue of the 2014 Winter Games – will host the Russian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas won the first Formula 1 race under COVID-19 (REUTERS)

Italy will be the third country to repeat Big prize, in a world marked by the pandemic of COVID-19. The other two are Austria, which hosts this weekend its second race in a row, and England, as Silverstone will host two other events in August.

After the second test in the Red bull ring of Spielberg (Austria), the World Cup will travel to Hungary (Hungaroring), Britain, Spain (Barcelona), Belgium (Spa Francorchamps) e Italy. After Europe, the Formula 1 you plan to move to Asia (China and Vietnam), America (Canada, the United States, Mexico and Brazil) and Middle East (Bahrain and Abu Dhabi), as specified by its CEO Chase Carey. "We have more and more confidence in our project to run until the end of 2020," added the organizer.

Various European circuits – such as Imola (Italy), Portimao (Portugal) and Hockenheim (Germany) – they are negotiating their entry in the calendar. Until further notice, the races are held behind closed doors, with a very strict health protocol.

THE TIMELINE OF THE NEXT F1 RACES:

• July 10-12: Styrian Grand Prix, in Spielberg (Austria).

• July 17-19: Hungarian Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring (Budapest).

• July 31-August 2: British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

• 7-9 August: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, at Silverstone.

• August 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix, in Montmeló (Barcelona).

• August 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

• 4-6 September: Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

• September 11-13: Tuscan Grand Prix, in Mugello (Italy).

• September 25-27: Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Checo Pérez "flies" with Racing Point: he was the fastest in first free trials in Austria

Controversy in Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc abandoned the bubbles and broke the protocol

Official: Fernando Alonso signed a contract and will be part of Formula 1 in 2021

Formula 1 started its season with Bottas' win, Hamilton's penalty and 9 dropouts at the Austrian Grand Prix.and