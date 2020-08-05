Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race live

Share it:

A postcard of the last F1 competition at the Silverstone circuit (REUTERS / Ben Stansall)

Next Sunday will not be one more day for the highest category of world motorsport. In the legendary Silverstone circuit the Grand Prix 70th Anniversary of Formula 1, in commemoration of the seventieth year of the category. After what happened in the last test of the 2020 season, which also took place on the Great Britain track, the best drivers in the world will return to the scene.

At the racetrack, which is located in divided in Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire counties, a race has just been held that ended with pure excitement last weekend. On board his Mercedes, the current world champion Lewis Hamilton, suffered to get his third victory of the year: he crossed the checkered flag with the punctured left front tire and got his seventh win on the track, a new record for F1.

“Until that last lap, everything was going well. But when I heard that Valtteri (Bottas) had punctured I looked at my tires and everything seemed to be going well, but suddenly I punctured. I tried to keep speed without breaking the tire, ”explained the British driver, who will be the great candidate again from next Friday, a day that will mark the start of the action at Silverstone with free practice sessions 1 and 2.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line with a flat tire

On Saturday morning, it will be time for the third round of free practice, while in the early afternoon it will be completed the classification that will define the starting grid of date 5 of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar that had to be adapted for the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which will last 52 laps, will start on Sunday at 15.10 (Great Britain time) / 11.10 (Argentina time). Infobae It will have a special minute-by-minute coverage with all the details of a race that will set the course for the championship.

Beyond the dominance of Hamilton and his teammate, the Finn Valtteri Bottas, aboard the Silver Arrows, last weekend's test showed the good performance of the Aston Martin Red Bull team: the Dutch Max Verstappen He finished in second place and collected valuable points to rank third in the drivers' championship with 52 points. The six-time world champion tops the drivers' standings with 88 units and his teammate follows him six points away. For its part, and beyond the Monegasque Charles Leclerc managed to get on the podium, Ferrari It continues with internal conflicts over the poor performance of the SF1000, which accentuated the crisis between the German pilot Sebastian Vettel and the team based in Maranello.

Grand Prix 70th Anniversary of Formula 1

Friday August 7

– Free practice 1: 12:00 – 13:30 (UK time)

– Free practice 2: 16:00 – 17:30

Saturday August 8

– Free practice 3: 12:00 – 13:00

– Rating: 15:00 -16: 00

Sunday August 9

– Final: 9.10 (Mexico and Colombia), 10.10 (Chile), 11.10 (Argentina and Uruguay) and 15.10 (Spain)

TV: In Latin America the televising will be in charge of ESPN. In Spain, the weekend of the category can be followed by Movistar F1

