Former Xbox vice president Mike Ybarra prefers PS5 over Series X

The next generation consoles Microsoft and Sony are slowly unveiling in anticipation of their arrival on the market later this year and more and more personalities from the videogame world are expressing their preference between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Among these we also find Mike Ybarra, former vice president of Microsoft's gaming division who now occupies the same role in Blizzard. According to Ybarra, a great video game enthusiast and very active user on Twitter, the only next generation console to buy will be PlayStation 5, as all titles coming to Xbox will be perfectly playable on PC too. In this regard, the sentence published by Ybarra is emblematic: "Who cares where you play if you do it in the Xbox ecosystem". This is a reasoning that could push the numerous owners of a gaming PC to buy, as an alternative or addition in the console field, a PS5.

Although the desire to play the Sony exclusives will lead the general manager of Blizzard to the purchase of the Sony console, there has been no lack of praise for Microsoft because of its Xbox Game Pass, thanks to which players will be able to access from the launch of the new hardware to a large library of games made even wider by the presence of backwards compatibility.

We remind you that this is not the first time that Ybarra has praised Sony hardware, since only a few weeks ago he spoke about the very fast nextgen memory of PlayStation 5.