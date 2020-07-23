Former Spanish footballer David Villa was accused of sexual abuse by a New York City worker from the MLS

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

David Villa, world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010, was accused of sexual abuse by a former worker of the New York City FC of the MLS (AFP)

In the last hours, a news shook Spanish soccer. David Villa, the player who scored the most goals in the history of the Spanish team, retired in 2019 after almost two decades as a professional player, was accused of sexual abuse by a former New York City FC worker of the Major League Soccer, a team where Guaje played three seasons before retiring at Vissel Kobe, Japan.

Faced with this scenario, the MLS club issued a statement to the US press and confirmed that it is investigating the case involving one of the attackers who became world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010. "We take this matter seriously and do not tolerate harassment of any kind in our organization.. We have immediately started an investigation into this matter, ”says the brief written by New York City and released by ESPN journalist Jeffrey Carlisle.

How did the complaint originate? Through an account of Twitter Named after Skyler B or @ItsmeskylerB, a former MLS team worker said she was abused by Villa. “I thought I was facing the opportunity of a lifetime when I got that job, and what I got was that David Villa touched me every fucking day and my bosses thought it was kind of funny. The women who tell these stories aloud are my heroines. Someday…", wrote the alleged implicated in this scandal that links one of the most recognized soccer players in Spain.

The complaint of the abuse of David Villa on Twitter

As indicated Sports Illustrated, a United States publication specialized in sports, the agent of the former Barcelona striker released a statement through the platform Yahoo Sports in which Villa himself defends himself against the accusations. "I strongly oppose the allegations made about me on Twitter. These accusations are completely false and I deny them. It is difficult to understand why this was not raised previously if someone feels uncomfortable at some point, ”says part of the extensive writing presented by the former footballer, which includes five points, and which was published on social media by journalist Doug McIntyre.

“I have not received any communication on this subject before this publication on social networks, neither from this person nor from New York City FC. I understand, from what I have read on Twitter, that she was a fellow and that she left the club at the end of 2019, a year after I left, ”added Villa, who scored 80 goals in 125 games in the franchise. New Yorker who arrived in 2015 after playing a few games at Melbourne City FC, Australian soccer. In 2016, the scorer was voted the league's most valuable player.

"As our legal team works to clear up these false allegations, I beg any person or media outlet to please respect my right to the presumption of innocence. ”, quotes the end point of Villa's story.

The statement released by New York City FC for the alleged abuse case involving David Villa

El Guaje, the striker played three World Cups and was a member of the great litter of Spain that lifted the World Cup in 2010 and won the Euro Cup in 2008 with La Roja, where he converted 59 goals. He was also part of Pep Guardiola's Barça and won trophies such as the 2010/11 Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup 2011, the 2011 Club World Cup and two La Liga champion titles (2010/11 and 2012/13).

Once he retired from professional activity, Villa chose to remain linked to the world of soccer and became a co-owner of Queensboro FC, a team located in the New York area, which will debut in the United Soccer League in 2022.

The defense of David Villa that was published on Yahoo Sports, in the United States

David Villa's full statement on the allegations of sexual abuse against him

“During the last days I have been aware of some indeterminate and ambiguous accusations that a Twitter user who worked as a fellow in New York City, a club that I left in December 2018, has made of me. The accusations have transpired in the networks and the media. Given the situation of damage to my reputation, I want to express the following points:

1. I want to strongly deny the accusations made against me via Twitter. These accusations are absolutely false.

2. I have not received any communication on this subject before this publication on social networks, neither by this person nor by New York City FC. I understand, from what I have read on Twitter, that she was a fellow and that she left the Club at the end of 2019, a year after I left. I have never heard any of these accusations from the Club or from any other source until they were posted last weekend. Of course, I will cooperate fully with NYCFC because your allegations are also directed at the Club.

3. I played four seasons in New York City and always felt loved and respected by everyone inside and outside the Club. Therefore, it is difficult to understand why these false accusations arise when I left New York City in December 2018, more than a year and a half ago. I repeat that these accusations are totally false.

4. Bullying is a major problem for society. It is very unfortunate for those who have suffered harassment that other people use it as an excuse to make false accusations.

5. As our legal team works to clear up these false accusations, I beg any person or media outlet to please respect my right to the presumption of innocence. ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Intimate talk with Diego Forlán 10 years after the World Cup in South Africa: "I would change my titles for the chance to play the final"

The secrets behind the consecration of Leeds: what Bielsa dedicated 70% of the training sessions to