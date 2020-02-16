Technology

Former Rockstar Senior Artist publishes three character artwork: are they about GTA 6?

February 16, 2020
Stephen Bliss, a digital artist who recently left Rockstar Games after a 15-year collaboration, feeds the rumors on GTA 6 by publishing artwork on three mysterious characters.

In sharing these sketches with the many fans who follow his work on Instagram, theformer Senior Artist of Rockstar Games invites us to choose between two variants of the same subject: the style chosen by Stephen Bliss to capture these characters (in this case, a man and two women) is very reminiscent of that adopted by Large R to create the official artwork of GTA Vice City.

Of course, the odds that these new sketches refer to the cast of GTA 6 (and even its protagonists) are very remote indeed, but this certainly did not discourage the community on social networks and on the main industry forums from re-igniting the debate on the development and marketing timing of the next, highly anticipated chapter of the open-world epic of Grand Theft Auto.

Always from a former Rockstar, but this time from the same co-founder Sam Houser who recently left the company, there is also the leak of a document on the cities of GTA 6 which, if it were true, would reveal the explorable environments of the blockbuster nextgen expected on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X in the coming years.

At the bottom of the news you will find the three messages of Bliss with the artwork on the mysterious characters "in the GTA Vice City style", but first we invite you to admire our latest video in-depth on what we can expect from Grand Theft Auto 6.

