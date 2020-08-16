Former Real Madrid figure praised "JJ" Macías and approved his possible signing with Real Sociedad

Share it:

"JJ" has scored 12 goals in his return to the Sacred Herd (Photo: Instagram / michelgonzalez8)

Faced with the imminent return of Norwegian forward Martin Odegaard to Real Madrid, the Real society of the Spanish League, has taken interest in signing Jose Juan Macías, who militates in the Chivas del Guadalajara of the MX League, to reinforce his attack the following season.

A movement that would be very good for the San Sebastián club, in accordance with Michel Gonzalez, former figure of the Real Madrid and who highlighted the characteristics of the tapatío, whom he met during his stay in the Aztec football team when he directed the Pumas of the UNAM.

This was pointed out this Friday in an interview for the portal News from Gipuzkoa.

I know that the Real (Society) loved him. The truth is that he has many conditions: he is a powerful player, who works well with both legs, with a good head game, he knows how to function outside the area (…) Despite his age, he is a well-trained boy, physically very strong , but maybe they go at another pace; If he gets mental, for me he is a star signing to blow it up

Michel González spent a year in Mexican football with the UNAM Pumas (Photo: Instagram / michelgonzalez8)

Similarly, the Spanish strategist cataloged "JJ", 20 years old, as the best mexican player of his league, although he made it clear that it will not be so easy to compete in European football.

This is really a superlative player, he is better than the other compatriots in his League to come to the Spanish League (…) He is a very well recognized player. Nobody has any doubts about him. And in a team like Real, which is the only one that tries to build the game, he has a place (…) I don't know how coming here will take him because he will not be the star, but he will arrive as an unknown player . But come on, if I had been in the Real or if they had consulted me, I would have recommended signing him

Martin Odegaard will return to Real Madrid after a great stint at Real Sociedad (Photo: Reuters)

The historic merengue midfielder stated that the terms by Macías they are different to those of Odegaard and those of the Brazilian, Willian Jose, who is shaping up to be the leader of the Real Sociedad attack for the next tournament.

It has nothing to do with the Norwegian. I'd say it's between Odegaard and Willian José. Then in the area it is very good. He knows how to define very well, he's strong, he's 1.85 tall and with the ball at his feet he knows what he has to do: he knows how to throw a wall, he knows how to download, he knows how to stay with it, he knows how to dribble, not much but he knows, and is a strong uncle

Macías has always mentioned his desire to go to football on the old continent (Photo: Instagram / michelgonzalez8)

Regarding the figures that are handled on the possible hiring of the Mexican, González assured that the "Txuri-urdines" would have to disburse more than USD 12 million, since Chivas did not accept the option to purchase USD 15 million from the León club.

But the big question I have is that, he was in León last year, Chivas recovered him when León was willing to pay the purchase option of 15 million dollars and he is a player of a very high level (…) million more targets, sure. I don't think it's only 10, because otherwise they wouldn't let him out. But he had an agreement with the club that when a European offer arrived they had to let him out

According to Transfermarket, "JJ" is valued at 10 million euros (Photo: Instagram / michelgonzalez8)

It is worth mentioning that, a few days after the tournament started Opening 2020, Michel surprisingly left the Auriazul team, whom he directed since May 2019; However, he clarified for the portal Brand than it was not treated for an economic issuebut personal

They have been a sum of circumstances: the first and foremost that, together with the situation we are experiencing at this time (COVID-19 pandemic), made the reason why I went to Pumas could not develop in the way that initially we agreed with the club. The global economic situation, of football in particular, forces us to reduce the budget

In recent days there has been speculation about his return to the bench of a club in the Spanish League; For now, Michel González is enjoying a vacation with his family in Ibiza.

