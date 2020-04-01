Former president of Olympique de Marseille Pape Diouf dies of coronavirus at age 68

Share it:

Pape Diouf, who was a very popular president of Olympique de Marseille between 2005 and 2009, passed away coronavirus This Tuesday in Dakar at the age of 68, announced the French club, which paid him a heartfelt tribute.

"Pape will always be in the hearts of the people of Marseille," Olympique said on his website, who sent condolences to his family and friends. Admitted to a hospital in Dakar, the city where he I had raised, his condition worsened in a few hours.

Pape Diouf, who was actually called Mababa as his paternal grandfather, had been born in Chad in 1951 and was the son of a former French Army fighter who participated in the liberation of the country in World War II. After spending most of his childhood and adolescence in the Senegalese capital, his father sent him to Marseille in 1970 in the hope that, as he had done, he will enter the army. However, Pape Diouf did not choose that path.

He studied Political Science in Aix en Provence, while working at La Poste, the French post offices, and the relationships he made there gave him entry as a collaborator in the communist newspaper 'La Marsellaise', and more specifically on the pages of sports information since 1974.

His career as a journalist continued until the 1990s when he became a player agent, and in 2004 he took a new turn that led him to the management of Olympique de Marseille, first as general manager and then as President, named in 2005 by the then owner, businessman Robert Louis-Dreufus.

At the head of the team, Pape Diouf did not get the titles that were so expected in Marseille, but the fans held him in high esteem for his next deal and your willingness to deal with them without filters.