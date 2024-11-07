Former Power Couple Shows Professional Grace: Lopez and Affleck Praise Each Other’s Work Despite Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are proving that professional respect can survive personal changes, as demonstrated in their recent public exchanges about their upcoming Netflix drama “Unstoppable.”

The 55-year-old superstar responded gracefully to her estranged husband’s praise, showing that their shared commitment to filmmaking remains strong despite their pending divorce. At the UK premiere of “Unstoppable” on November 5, Lopez turned Affleck’s compliment into a celebration of the entire production team.

“The whole cast and everyone behind the scenes was spectacular and wonderful,” Lopez shared during her red carpet interview, spreading the praise beyond herself.

Affleck, who co-produced the film, had earlier called Lopez’s performance “spectacular” while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. The 52-year-old actor-director highlighted how the project brought together passionate artists, saying, “We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved are deeply connected to the story.”

William Goldenberg, the film’s director, confirmed that the former couple kept things strictly professional. “It’s always been about the movie,” he told E! News. “We maintained our focus on the ultimate goal.”

The Netflix drama also stars heavyweight talents Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale, creating what Affleck described as a perfect mix of “the right people.”

While navigating their public split, Lopez has been open about her personal growth. In a candid Interview magazine feature, she shared her journey toward independence: “You have to be complete if you want something more complete. You have to be successful on your own.”

The mother of twins (Max and Emme, 16) admitted to facing challenging emotions. “It feels lonely, unfamiliar, and scary,” she revealed. “But when you sit in those feelings and realize these things won’t kill you, you discover you’re capable of finding joy and happiness by yourself.”

Lopez’s strength shines through as she focuses on her core values amid public scrutiny. “I know I’m a good person and a good mom,” she stated firmly. “Some people will love you, some won’t understand you, and others might just want to hate you—but none of that really matters.”

From their first meeting on the set of “Gigli” in 2001, the couple’s story has completely circled back. After their initial engagement ended in 2004, they reunited and married in 2022, only to file for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26 as their separation date.

Despite personal challenges, both stars continue to support their joint project, showing that professional collaboration can transcend personal circumstances. “Unstoppable” stands as a testament to their shared artistic vision, even as their personal paths diverge.

The film’s upcoming release on Netflix will let audiences judge for themselves the results of this complicated collaboration between two of Hollywood’s biggest names.