Former Marvel Star’s Legal Battle Shifts as Ex-Girlfriend Withdraws Federal Lawsuit

In a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors, his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has withdrawn her federal assault and defamation lawsuit against the embattled star. This latest twist comes just months after Majors’ criminal conviction in December 2023.

Court documents filed on November 21, 2024, reveal that both parties have agreed to dismiss all claims with prejudice, meaning Jabbari cannot refile these charges in the future. The dismissal marks a notable shift in the complex legal battle that has dramatically impacted Majors’ career since his initial arrest in March 2023.

The 35-year-old actor’s legal troubles began when New York City police arrested him following a late-night altercation with Jabbari in downtown Manhattan. The incident, which occurred in their chauffeured car, led to criminal charges and ultimately resulted in Majors’ conviction on misdemeanor counts of reckless assault and harassment in December 2023.

The now-dismissed federal lawsuit, filed in March 2024, had painted a troubling picture of alleged abuse dating back to 2021. Jabbari’s complaint detailed multiple incidents, including one grave allegation from September 2022 while filming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in the UK. The suit had sought multiple damages and described a pattern of both physical and verbal abuse.

The Professional Fallout

The legal proceedings have taken a severe toll on majors’ careers. Following his conviction, Marvel Studios, where he was poised to play the crucial role of Kang the Conqueror in upcoming projects, severed ties with the actor. This decision represented a significant shift in the studio’s planned storylines and Majors’ trajectory in Hollywood.

Despite the legal setbacks, Majors has maintained his innocence. In a January interview with ABC News, he firmly stated, “My hands have never struck a woman.” However, evidence presented during the criminal trial, including texts and recordings, contradicted these claims.

Current Status and Future Implications

While avoiding jail time, Majors was sentenced to 52 weeks of domestic violence therapy in Los Angeles. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, indicated that Majors is preparing counterclaims against Jabbari, suggesting that the legal battle may not be over.

In a surprising personal development amid the legal turbulence, Majors recently announced his engagement to actress Meagan Good, who had supported him throughout his trial. Professionally, he is set to appear in Martin Villeneuve’s upcoming horror film “Merciless,” signaling his attempt to rebuild his career.

Moving Forward

The dismissal of the federal lawsuit represents a significant turning point in this high-profile case. While the criminal conviction stands, withdrawing civil claims might offer Majors some relief as he works to rehabilitate his public image and career.

For victims of domestic violence seeking support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline remains available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or through their website, thehotline.org, offering confidential assistance in over 170 languages.