Former Formula 1 Alex Zanardi suffered a terrible accident with his bicycle: he collided head-on with a truck and is in serious condition

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Italian Alex Zanardi suffered a serious accident during an adapted cycling race (AP)

The Italian athlete Alex Zanardi suffered a serious accident on a route in the province of Siena, in Italy, and is in serious condition. The former Formula 1 driver was on board his adapted bicycle when he hit a truck head-on as part of a cycling competition and had to be transferred to an emergency hospital.

According to Italian media reports, the accident occurred this Friday on Highway 146, on the route between Pienza and San Quirico d'Orcia. Zanardi, who in 2001 suffered the amputation of both legs after a serious accident in a CART race, he was riding his hand bike in one of the sections corresponding to "Obligatory Tricolore", an adapted cycling race whose goal was in the town of Montalcino.

On a curve downhill, the paralympic athlete crossed the lane and collided head-on with a large truck coming from the front. The impact was terrible and immediately a rescue operation was mounted that included the arrival of a helicopter to transport the former pilot to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, where he is hospitalized fighting for his life.

The accident produced a series of serious injuries to Zanardi, including a severe head trauma that forced doctors to undergo emergency surgery.

Alex Zanardi is 53 years old and played five seasons in Formula 1 (REUTERS / Giampiero Sposito / File Photo)

According to the first medical report published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper, “the professionals from the emergency room treated him immediately, evaluated him in the crash room and sYour conditions are very serious due to serious head injury who is informed and is currently undergoing delicate neurosurgery. "

“We were in a corner area, the descent was not difficult and it was around 50 km / h. Alex lost control of the handbike, rolled twice, and hit a tow truck. The collision was terrible, "he said Mario Valentini, director of the italian para-cycling team.

Zanardi, 53, made his beginnings in sports in motorsport and got to participate in five seasons of Formula 1 (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1999). His greatest successes were in the CART category. In 2001, he suffered a very serious accident in a race on the Lausitzring circuit in Germany, and the doctors had to amputate both legs to save his life. From that moment he dedicated himself to paralympic cycling and participated in the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games, garnering three gold and one silver medal in total.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The Ferrari star who drove through the streets of Maranello and surprised the people: "Sorry if I woke you up this morning, I was just going to work"

Special report: Fangio and Stewart's wards, Senna's bad omen, and 41 other stories from everyone who was killed in Formula 1

Eleven motorsports documentaries to watch in quarantine