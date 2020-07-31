Former Cruz Azul defense seeks to shine in the Liga de Expansión MX to return to the first division

Share it:

Juan Carlos García Sancho debuted with Cruz Azul (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

Juan Carlos García Sancho debuted with Blue Cross. However, he left the institution on loan for lack of minutes. He has gone through the second division of Mexico with several teams, but now he is focused on having a good tournament in the MX Expansion League and return to Liga MX.

The defender of Maroons of Sonora He knows that this is a new opportunity to show himself and return to the maximum circuit. "Very excited to face this new challenge, yes with some changes in the league, I think it will become even more competitive with a greater number of teams ”, he commented.

Although he came to the Mountain Flock to get back to the Liga MX, now you will have to find another way to suspend your promotion. For this reason, the nayarita will have to show a good level to attract the attention of clubs in the first division.

García Sancho seeks to shine in the Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

"These three weeks that we have pre-season the hand of the coach has been noted, with that demand within the group, very intense training sessions and we are all fighting for a place, ”he said.

It is now under the command of Gabriel Pereyra, who came to the club to help young people in this new category. However, in his training he works together with Miguel Martínez, Technical assistant who won the Copa MX title in 2016 with Querétaro when he played in defense.

"We usually do separate jobs, the defenders we go with Miguel to see the defensive aspects, the order behind, knowing how to defend, how to close the lines, how they do not finish you off, the brand in attack ”, he explained.

Martín Soria, physical trainer of the club (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

Likewise, the 25-year-old defender recalled that they seek to continue with the work of the Apertura 2019. “Remember that a year ago we were the second best defense and we want to continue on that path, ”he said.

He also highlighted that the return to the fields has been difficult, after the stoppage of activities due to the COVID-19 epidemic. For this reason, it recognizes the work of the medical staff, as well as the work of the staff.

One of the important jobs in the preseason of Cimarrones is that of Martín Soria, physical trainer of the institution. "Boys they came in 16 weeks without training, yes they did something, some more, others less ”, he commented.

"They went very far from what they normally do when they have 4 weeks of vacation and you had to start working little by little, measuring workloads very well to avoid injuries, "he explained.

Martín Soria will look for the team to be 100 percent before the start of the tournament (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

The Argentine coach recognized that the team must be 100 percent before the start of the season, which could start in August. "We will be in the best way, We already have time on us, you have to start giving results from the beginning, ”he explained.

"You can't wait for the team to be good on the fifth or sixth date because you would be giving away many points. The team has to reach the first date at 100, My job, my objective and that of the coaching staff is to achieve this, and that is what we are aiming for, he concluded.

The Expansion League is planned to start on August 14, according to a statement from the organization. However, sources of Infobae Mexico They point out that the start of the Apertura 2020 tournament could be postponed for another week.

