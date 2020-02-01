Former BioWare found Archetype Entertainment and announce a new sci-fi RPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Under the aegis of Wizards of the Coast, a group of expert authors from BioWare and other international software houses founded Archetype Entertainment in Austin (Texas): the new American development company is already said to be working on a new RPG sci-fi.

At the head of the Archetype team we find James Ohlen is Chad Robertson, both coming from BioWare: the first signed Dragon Age Origins, Neverwinter Nights and Baldur's Gate as chief developer, while the second was the heavy task of being in charge of the live services of Anthem.

To the two personalities of the sector, Wizards of the Coast will give complete autonomy in the choice of the development path to be undertaken to shape what they themselves define as "a great cross-platform role-playing game set in a new science fiction universe".

The manifesto with which the Archetype team presents itself to the public is a celebration of old school RPG experiences, although many read between the lines a more or less veiled criticism of BioWare and the problems with Anthem: "At Archetype we believe that there will always be space for role-playing video games based on the plot and for titles that always put the player at the center of an epic narrative with choices that impact the gameplay. We are building games that represent the diversity of our audience and we believe that software houses must provide developers with all the tools to give life and clearly communicate their creative vision ".